MADISON - A Janesville man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges related to seven robberies in Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison.
Devonti Wilson, 36, was indicted on charges of robbery, brandishing a firearm during robberies and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. A grand jury from the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison returned the indictments.
Wilson is accused of robbing the businesses between Sept. 8 and 10 with five of the robberies occurring in Janesville. The Janesville robberies included Lions Quick Mart stores on Milton Avenue and East Memorial Drive; the Kwik Trip store on East Memorial, the Exxon Tigermart on Milton Avenue; and Walgreens on Milton Avenue. He also was indicted for an attempted robbery at a BP gas station in Madison; the robbery of a Seven-Eleven store in Madison and a Kelly Williamson Mobil station in Fitchburg.
Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of robbery.