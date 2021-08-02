JANESVILLE — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 56-year-old Janesville man who was killed in a head-on vehicle crash Saturday.
The medical examiner’s office said Ricky A. Gilson was identified as the man driving northbound when his vehicle collided with a southbound SUV. Gilson was ejected from the vehicle. A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger in Gilson's vehicle was in critical condition after the crash. Three occupants of the SUV were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of North U.S. Highway 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road in the Town of Fulton.