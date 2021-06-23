JANESVILLE—Lucas A. Jacobson will spend five years behind bars and then five years on supervised release after his friend died of overdose from fentanyl-laced opioids Jacobson had supplied.
In a plea and sentencing hearing Wednesday, Rock County Judge John Wood told Jacobson, 24, of Janesville, “you’re not a good risk; you’re a poor risk” after Jacobson pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs in the May 27, 2020, death of Walter “Jared” VanKraanen, 22, of Janesville.
Rock County prosecutor Mary Bricco called Jacobson, an “addict” and a “drug dealer” for his part in providing VanKraanen a deadly batch of heroin laced with fentanyl.
Jacobson’s attorney, Jason Sanders, said he is not convinced that a friend buying drugs and giving them to another friend meets the definition of “drug dealing.”
Jacobson told the court in a brief statement that he was ready for whatever decision the court handed down.
Wood stuck to the terms of the plea agreement in the sentencing, giving Jacobson five years in state prison and five years of extended supervision, followed by five years of probation for related felony forgery charges.
Jacobson also faced three counts of passing counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses, a crime prosecutors say was tied to a cycle of drug use, addiction and criminal activity.