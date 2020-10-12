JANESVILLE—A Janesville man faces his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge after a traffic stop and brief pursuit in Janesville Friday.
Edward Dean Lund, 60, also faces possible charges of fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving, operating a vehicle after his license was revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lund was pulled over by Janesville police for an expired registration. He fled and a pursuit started, but it ended due to safety concerns. Lund later was found and placed under arrest.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.