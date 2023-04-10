JANESVILLE — A 27-year-old Janesville man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, one count of exposing a child to harmful material and one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.
If convicted, Christopher Senecal faces up to 188 ½ years and up to $510,000 in fines.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County circui t court:
A cyber tip sent to the Janesville Police department alerted them to Senecal, whose phone number, name, date of birth and email address were allegedly used to log in a Google account where 46 files including child pornography were found. Several photos were allegedly found on his computer that depicted young girls in sexual suggestive poses.
Senecal told police that he was struggling with “thoughts and temptations” involving watching child pornography. He told police that he specifically looked up images and videos of underage girls on the internet and used two different websites to download and screen-record the videos and photos.
Senecal told police of multiple incidents between October of 2022 through March of 2023 in which he assaulted a 7-year-old and an incident where exposed her to explicit videos.
Through the search warrant of his Janesville residence, the police confiscated several electronic devices in the search of his bedroom including: a computer hard drive, monitor, two thumb drives, Amazon kindle, an IPOD, and two cell phones.
In addition, in other parts of the residence they located 3 external hard drives located in a briefcase, a small travel DVR located in a dresser drawer both found in the living room and an IPOD located in his bedroom inside of a Nintendo Switch case.