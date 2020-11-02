JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he reportedly hit the back of a semi-truck Sunday.
Joseph Jansen, 60, also was cited for following too close, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Jansen reportedly hit the back of a semi-truck while driving on Humes Road near North Wright Road at about 7:50 p.m., according to the news release. He displayed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody, according to the release.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.