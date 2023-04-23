JANESVILLE - A Janesville man accused of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and crashing head-on into another vehicle was arrested on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
South County Highway D was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the collision.
Mark D. McCoy, 49, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango and traveling northbound on South County Road D when he allegedly crossed the center line near West Hanover Road in the Town of Rock and crashed into a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox being driven southbound by a 54-year-old female, also from Janesville.
Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the two-vehicle head-on crash at that happened just before 6 a.m.
The driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
McCoy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and treated for chest, arm and leg injuries. After his release from the hospital, McCoy was arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He was also cited for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle left of center.
McCoy is currently being held at the Rock County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m.