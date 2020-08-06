JANESVILLE—A Janesville man faces marijuana possession and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed Wednesday.
Scott R. Gumble, 56, faces two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, manufacuring/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana withing 1,000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was executed at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Washington Street in Janesville.
Law enforcement officers recovered two firearms, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to the news release.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gumble was processed and released.