JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested Wednesday.
Mark Anderson, 63, reportedly was observed in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1600 block of West Highway 14 at about 6:28 p.m. Witnesses reported he appeared to be showing signs of intoxication, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Anderson left the business in an SUV and he later was located by deputies. It was discovered he had three prior OWI offenses.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
