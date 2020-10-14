JANESVILLE—A Janesville man who allegedly slashed a woman with a box cutter multiple times now faces multiple felony charges stemming from the Sept. 14 incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Davion A. Adams-Streiff, 20, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety domestic abuse as a repeater; strangulation and suffocation domestic abuse as a repeater and criminal damage to property domestic abuse as a repeater.
Adams-Streiff allegedly got into an argument with a woman on Sept. 14 at a home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue in Beloit during which he allegedly punched the woman’s TV, choked her with a phone cord and slashed her multiple times with a box cutter, the complaint said.