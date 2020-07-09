JANESVILLE – A Janesville man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a home on fire during a domestic disturbance on June 29, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Raymond Gross, 57, barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street in Janesville. Officers at the scene observed smoke and fire inside the home, the complaint said.
The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages. Gross faces charges of arson of a building, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer.
