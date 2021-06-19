JANESVILLE - A Janesville man died three days after crashing the vehicle he was driving in the City of Janesville.
Elliott R. Jaime Jaramillo, 24, was identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who died from injuries he received in the crash.
The crash was reported at 2:19 a.m. June 11 in the 2900 block of Deerfield Drive, according to Janesville Police Department reports. The vehicle had rolled over. Life saving measures were performed by responding officers.
Jaramillo was taken to an area hospital where he died three days later.
The Janesville Police Department is continuing its investigation.