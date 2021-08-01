TOWN OF FULTON - A 56-year-old Janesville man died and a 54-year-old Indianford woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of North U.S. Highway 51 and West Arrowhead Shores Road in the Town of Fulton, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The Janesville man was northbound when his vehicle collided with a southbound SUV, according to the news release.Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire, Evansville Fire, and Janesville Fire Personnel were dispatched to the area.
The Janesville man was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UW-Hospital and pronounced deceased. The Indianford woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is in critical condition.
Three occupants of the SUV were treated with non-life threatening injuries.