JANESVILLE—A Janesville man died in a house fire in Janesville early Monday morning.
Steven J. Stephenson, 58, died in a house fire at 1062 S. Pearl St., according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Janesville Fire Department crews responded to the fire shortly after midnight and found fire and smoke showing at the residence. Stephenson was found in the house and he was declared dead at the scene.
The Janesville police and fire departments, as well as the medical examiners office are continuing the investigation of the fire.