TOWN OF JANESVILLE—A Janesville man died in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Tuesday evening in the Town of Janesville.
Steven A. Teubert, 55, died in the crash on Highway 14 west of Newville Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash occurred at about 8:52 p.m. A 63-year-old Janesville woman was seriously injured in the crash. Teubert was the only occupant in his vehicle and the Janesville woman was the only occupant in the other vehicle.
Dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.