ORFORDVILLE — A Janesville man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon just south of Orfordville, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence A. Pfaff, 33, died as a result of being ejected off his motorcycle while he was riding on State Road 213 near Hafeman Road in the Town of Plymouth. He was negotiating a curve when it left the roadway, according to a report from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

