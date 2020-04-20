ORFORDVILLE — A Janesville man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon just south of Orfordville, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Lawrence A. Pfaff, 33, died as a result of being ejected off his motorcycle while he was riding on State Road 213 near Hafeman Road in the Town of Plymouth. He was negotiating a curve when it left the roadway, according to a report from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.
