BELOIT—A Janesville man faces multiple child sexual assault-related charges stemming from incidents that occurred between January of 2018 and November of 2019, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Al P. Atkins, 31, is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals following a Beloit police investigation that started on March 16 following a report made to officers.
The victim told investigators the first time she was assaulted occurred when she was 10 years old.