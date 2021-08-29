BELOIT—Beloit and Janesville police SWAT teams surrounded a Beloit residence for several hours before making an arrest Friday morning, according to a Janesville police news release.
Gregory X. Ashford, 29, facces charges of substantial battery, criminal damage to property and physical abuse to a child.
Janesville officers responded to a report of domestic violence at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Mole Avenue. Officers found a victim in need of medical attention.
Ashford had left the scene and was traced to a residence on Highland Avenue in Beloit. He surrendered at 6:08 a.m. Friday, according to a Janesville police report.
Ashford was on probation for burglary and possession with intent to deliver heroin, according to the release.