JANESVILLE—A Janesville man who was in a standoff with Rock County authorities on Saturday was taken into custody without incident, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 4200 block of Hanover Road in Janesville for a disturbance. As deputies were responding, they were advised that Dylan M. Demrow, 29, had a firearm.

Demrow exited the residence initially and barricaded himself in a vehicle on the property. The Rock County SWAT team was requested and negotiators were brought on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Demrow was taken into custody “after several hours.”

He was arrested on possible charges of failure to comply, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering safety, battery or threat to law enforcement and disorderly conduct while armed.

