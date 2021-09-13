hot Janesville man arrested after armed standoff Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Sep 13, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Demrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—A Janesville man who was in a standoff with Rock County authorities on Saturday was taken into custody without incident, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.At around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 4200 block of Hanover Road in Janesville for a disturbance. As deputies were responding, they were advised that Dylan M. Demrow, 29, had a firearm.Demrow exited the residence initially and barricaded himself in a vehicle on the property. The Rock County SWAT team was requested and negotiators were brought on scene, the sheriff’s office said.Demrow was taken into custody “after several hours.”He was arrested on possible charges of failure to comply, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering safety, battery or threat to law enforcement and disorderly conduct while armed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime