JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of threatening people while armed with handguns after he became angry due to a broken part on a snowplow, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
David K. Krause, 56, faces charges of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after the incident which occurred on Dec. 9.
Krause reportedly became angry about a broken part on the snowplow and he armed himself with two handguns. He said he was going to Elkhorn to kill the person who did repairs on the snowplow. An adult male and female tried to stop him, but he reportedly threatened them and left.
Krause was stopped in Sugar Creek Township by Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody.