JANESVILLE - A Janesville man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threatened a family with a handgun on the Ice Age Trail.

Robert T. Baker, 73, faces three counts of recklessly endangering safety, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

A family, which included a 1-month-old baby and a dog, were on the Ice Age Trail on Janesville's northwest side at about 12:24 p.m. when Baker allegedly approached them about their unleashed dog. Baker reportedly pointed a handgun at them and threatened them before leaving.

Baker later was found near the pavilion at Riverside Park and taken into custody.

