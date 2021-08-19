JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is accused of stealing a car as well as other items in the Rock County area.
Patrick J. Ryan, 46, faces possible charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing police, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, nine counts of bail jumping and probation violation, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Janesville police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday. On Wednesday police received a report of the stolen vehicle following an Amazon delivery truck and the suspect was trying to steal packages being delivered.
Police located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. The vehicle later was found and the suspect was taken into custody. When police searched the vehicle, several stolen items were recovered, according to the news release.
Ryan had been in custody at the Rock County Jail since May and was just released on Aug. 13, according to the news release.