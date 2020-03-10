JANESVILLE – A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of his eleventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense early Tuesday morning in rural Rock County, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter H. Smith, 64, is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court today.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 5:58 a.m. in the 6000 block of South U.S. Highway 51. Prior to deputies arriving on scene, it was reported that a man had left the residence in the blue Buick. He later was found and arrested.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
