TOWN OF ROCK—A Janesville man was arrested Thursday morning following a crash in the 5400 block of West Cemetery Road, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities from the Town of Beloit and Janesville fire departments responded to the area at around 3:37 a.m. and found a single-vehicle crash inovling a Ford Crown Victoria in the front yard of a home with heavy damage and on fire.
Two occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After an investigation, Jim W. Janisch, 58, was identified as the driver. The sheriff’s office reports Janisch showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of his seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense and seventh OWI offense causing injury.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.