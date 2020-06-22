JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is accused of his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he reportedly hit two parked vehicles and a utility pole while driving on Washington Street Sunday morning.
David R. Green, 50, also is being held in the Rock County Jail on a possible charge of resisting an officer and for a probation violation, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Janesville police were called to the area near North Washington Street and Mole Avenue at about 4:11 a.m. for a traffic accident. Green is believed to have been northbound on Washington Street when his vehicle hit the parked vehicles and the pole, according to the news release.
He showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.