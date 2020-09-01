ROCKTON—A Janesville man is being accused of several thefts from vehicles in the Rockton Area.
Austin C. Smith, 30, has been charged with burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 27, Rockton police officers came upon a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of North Blackhawk Boulevard. Smith was the driver of the vehicle and upon further investigation, several items that had been stolen from vehicles in the unincorporated area around Rockton were found, according to the news release.
Smith was taken to the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford after charges were authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.