JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of delivering a controlled substance that caused the death of an individual in May.
Luca A. Jacobson, 23, faces a possible charge of first degree reckless homicide, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. Jacobson is accused of delivering the controlled substance to a Janesville man in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
Jacobson currently is in custody on a probation hold. He also has several outstanding criminal actions filed against him including misappropriation of identification, resisting/obstructing an officer, seven counts of forgery/uttering and three counts of theft.