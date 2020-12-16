JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of impersonating an officer after he allegedly displayed red and blue flashing lights on his car.
Blake H Davis, 22, was arrested Tuesday after an off-duty police officer noticed the illegal colored lights on the car.
Janesville police had received a report of a Chevy Impala on Dec. 11 that had flashing red and blue lights and had pulled up behind a woman’s vehicle. The woman thought she was being pulled over by a police officer. The vehicle pulled up along side her vehicle and she saw the driver laugh, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.