JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest Saturday.
Joaquin Tomas Sipriano, 41, was taken to the Rock County Jail following his arrest, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6:31 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report that a vehicle was “all over the road” and nearly hit a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 51 near Russell Road in the Town of Janesville.
The vehicle was located and Sipriano reportedly demonstrated signs of intoxication, according to the news release. He then was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.