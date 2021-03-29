JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested Sunday morning.
Jarrod R. Harris, 29, also is facing charges of operating a vehicle after his license was revoked and felony bail jumping, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Harris was stopped by Janesville police for driving without his headlights on at about 2:55 a.m. on North Ringold Street near Matheson Street. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.