JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Robert E. Luek, 43, was arrested Saturday after he was involved in a rear-end collision at about 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Crosby Avenue and Rockport Road, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
A field sobriety test was conducted and Luek was placed under arrest.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.