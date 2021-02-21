TOWN OF PLYMOUTH - A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following a traffic accident Friday morning.
Joseph J. Saladino Jr., 34, also faces a possible charge of OWI - causing injury, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash scene at about 2:59 a.m. on Highway 213 near Carver Road. Saladino was asked to perform a field sobriety test, after which deputies made the determination he was intoxicated.
Saladino and another occupant of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
Saladino is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court on April 1.