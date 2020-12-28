JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was involved in a domestic disturbance Sunday.
Ryan H. Avery, 32, faces the OWI offense as well as possible domestic related charges, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6200 block of South Highway 51 in the Town of Rock at about 10:47 p.m. where a domestic disturbance was reported.
A witness told deputies Avery hit a woman and left the scene. Avery was found and after he performed a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.