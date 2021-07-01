JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested Tuesday in Janesville.
Shayn A. Burdick, 42, also faces possible charges of operating a vehicle while his license was revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Burdick was stopped by Janesville police shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on South Jackson Street near West Delavan Drive. The officer noticed signs of impairment and Burdick was taken into custody, according to the news release.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.