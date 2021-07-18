JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest Friday night.
Stanley W. Mackovich, 57, was taken into custody after demonstrating signs of intoxication, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. He also faces a charge of fleeing law enforcement officers.
Rock County dispatch reported a southbound vehicle on Center Avenue near Kellogg Avenue in Janesville nearly hit another vehicle at 7:10 p.m. The suspect vehicle was found speeding on U.S. Highway 51 and after a short pursuit the vehicle stopped in a parking lot in the Town of Rock.
Mackovich reportedly showed signs of impairment was taken to the Rock County Jail.