JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his 11th Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after his arrest Sunday in Janesville.
Kelvin Kenny, 60, also faces charges of operating a vehicle while his license was revoked and a probation violation, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Kenny was stopped after a Janesville police officer observed him driving the wrong way on t he one-way section of West Court Street near Center Avenue at about 3:44 p.m. He appeared to be intoxicated and a field sobriety test was conducted before he was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.