JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense and his second OWI offense within 24 hours.
Robert E. Luek, 42, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after he reportedly was observed driving in both lanes on Centerway near North Parker Drive, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. He was stopped on Milton Avenue and could barely keep his eyes open, according to the news release. He reportedly admitted to using heroin before he was pulled over.
A check of his background showed he had been arrested for an OWI on Monday when he was found unconscious in a vehicle on a street. He also has OWI charges pending from the last week.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.