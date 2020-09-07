JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested in Janesville Saturday morning.
Samuel J. Crivello, 32, was stopped by Janesville police at about 1:37 a.m. near the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Cornelia Street, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
A field sobriety test was performed and a check of records indicated Crivello had three previous OWI offenses. He could not be held at the Rock County Jail for medical reasons and was released to a responsible party.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.