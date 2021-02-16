JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was arrested Saturday.
Mickey R. Ploof, 42, also faces possible charges of operating a vehicle while his license was suspended and bail jumping, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Ploof was stopped by a Janesville Police Officer at about 11:33 p.m. on South Jackson Street near Riverside Drive for a traffic violation, according to the news release. The officer reportedly noticed signs of impairment and placed Ploof under arrest. He was taken to the Rock County Jail.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.