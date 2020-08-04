JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he reportedly nearly hit a Janesville police vehicle with his pickup truck on Tuesday.
Chris M. Reynolds, 56, also faces a possible charge of reckless driving, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Reynolds reportedly nearly hit the police vehicle around 2:39 p.m. near the intersection of Center Avenue and Delavan Drive, according to the news release. He was later stopped and arrested.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.