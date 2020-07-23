TOWN OF JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.
Charles E. Young, 62, also faces charges of operating a vehicle after his license was revoked, having open intoxicants in his vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to a convenience store in the 1600 block of West US Highway 14 in the Town of Janesville on Thursday where Young reportedly was drinking in his vehicle. After he reportedly displayed signs of intoxication, Young was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
