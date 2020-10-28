JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is being accused of his eighth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was stopped by Janesville police Wednesday morning.
Randy S. Dermott, 56, was pulled over by Janesville police at 12:46 a.m. on North Washington Street. Dermott demonstrated signs of intoxication and he was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Dermott faces charges of OWI and driving while his license was revoked.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.