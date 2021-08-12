JANESVILLE - A Janesville man faces possible drug and weapons charges following his arrest Wednesday evening.
Damon C. Hill, 21, faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Janesville police spotted Hill in the 2500 block of West Court Street at about 10:20 p.m. Officers knew there were warrants for his arrest so they arrested him and searched his vehicle. Police found multiple bags of marijuana, a digital scale and a black ski mask along with a Glock handgun, according to the news release.
Hill currently has an open court case and was released on bond. One of his bond conditions stated he may not possess any firearms. Hill does not have a concealed carry permit. Hill was taken to the Rock County Jail.