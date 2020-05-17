JANESVILLE—A Janesville man faces several charges after he reportedly drove through a closed garage door at the Janesville Police Department.
Jeffrey J. Wood, 47, faces possible charges of Operating While Intoxicated—first offense, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct—domestic, and criminal damage to property—domestic, according to a news release from the Janesville police.
Wood drove through the door at about 4:20 p.m. on May 13 after he was involved in a domestic dispute, according to the news release. He reportedly told police he drove through the door because of grievances he had with the Janesville Police Department and the court system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.