JANESVILLE—A Janesville man was arrested on Thanksgiving after he armed himself with a knife and set a house on fire, according to Janesville Police Department reports.
Joshua Kaster, 29, faces possible charges of arson, battery, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to a news release from the police department.
Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Birdsong Lane at about 2:08 p.m. Kaster had a knife and was breaking items in the house. Kaster left the house and police asked him to drop the knife, but he returned to the house saying he would set it on fire. Soon, smoke and flames could be seen and Kaster left the house. Eventually, he dropped the knife and was arrested.