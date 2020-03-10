JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is facing possible charges of first degree reckless homicide and physical abuse to a child following the death of a 15-month-old girl.
Steven M. Horan, 30, is accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's daughter.
Janesville police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Eisenhower Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday where a pulseless, non-breathing patient was reported, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Police found the mother performing CPR on her daughter. The child was taken to the hospital and was declared dead Monday.
The child had been left in Horan's care, according to the news release. Cause of death was blunt force trauma.
