JANESVILLE- A Janesville couple who owns around 100 rental properties in the area are being accused of demanding sexual favors from tenants, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The lawsuit claims Richard Donahue, who co-owns the properties with his wife, Mary, violated the Fair Housing Act by sexually harassing multiple female tenants since the year 2000.
The complaint states Richard Donahue “made repeated and unwelcome sexual comments to female tenants, entered the homes of female tenants without their consent, touched female tenants’ bodies without their consent, requested sexual contact, offered reduced or free rent in exchange for sexual contact, and took adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.”
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate those harmed by the alleged harassment.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, but sexual harassment in housing destroys that security,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division wrote in a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office from the Western District of Wisconsin. “The Justice Department will vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act against landlords who engage in this kind of predatory and illegal behavior.”
The lawsuit cites a female tenant’s claim that from 2004 through 2012, Donahue subjected her to unwelcome and unwanted sexual comments.
In 2012, the filing states, Donahue told the tenant that he would not take her to court if she “showed him appreciation,” which she understood him to mean she should perform a sexual act. Donahue evicted the tenant after she refused his sexual demands, the tenant claimed.
The documents also state that Donahue’s conduct caused female tenants and persons associated with them to suffer physical harm, fear, anxiety, emotional distress and interfered with their ability to secure and maintain rental housing for themselves and their families.
According to the release, the DOJ’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative, launched in October 2017, has led to the filing of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and recovered over $9.5 million for victims of such harassment.
“No one should have to choose between having a place to live or enduring sexual harassment,” said Timothy M. O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, according to the news release. “Those few Wisconsin landlords who exploit vulnerable tenants for sex violate federal law and will be held accountable.”