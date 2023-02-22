BELOIT - The Janesville Fire Department will purchase a specialty vehicle from the City of Beloit.
This agreement will transfer the title and ownership of the vehicle - Squad 8 - to Janesville for $1.
Squad 8 is a 2006 Saulsbury squad vehicle with roll-up doors on the sides, according to Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin. The vehicle specializes in reaching hard to reach places, rescue and building collapse scenarios.
“When the city purchased this vehicle it was $300,000 for the vehicle itself and it had $300,000 worth of equipment on it,” Griffin said. “After 9/11, there was federal funding available for building collapse rescue teams and Beloit was approved for funding.”
A State Line Technical Rescue Team was formed in the 2000s to support emergency calls like building collapse or rescues, according to Griffin.
“Since the team’s implementation it has been kind of dispersing and has since relied on local full-time departments,” Griffin explained. “The City of Beloit just hasn't been able to build the team up like the City of Janesville has. The Janesville fire chief told me that they have around 16 to 18 Stateline Task Force personnel and the City of Beloit only has three.”
The Janesville Fire Department would be able to utilize the vehicle and its equipment more efficiently with a larger personal and fully trained staff on the vehicle.
“They aren't going to just take Squad 8 and run, but keep it local and offer for Beloit to train with them in scenarios.” Griffin said. “When Squad 8 eventually is not operational, the Janesville Fire Department has it in their budget to purchase another vehicle to house the equipment needed. This vehicle will be used to help calls in our community, in Janesville and around the whole county.”
The Beloit City Council voted unanimously to approve the transfer.
“This is a very touching and rewarding opportunity for the city,” said Sherry Blakeley, Beloit City Councilor. “This accomplishes so much towards both communities working together."
