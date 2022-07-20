JANESVILLE—This past Sunday, Crystal Weckerly posted in the Facebook group “reptile lovers of Wisconsin” to reach out to like-minded people attending the Show Me the Reptiles Expo in Janesville to sign her petition. Weckerly’s petition is to change a Janesville ordinance that prohibits some exotic animals as pets—especially snakes, Weckerly’s favorite animal.
The ordinance states that the city does “not allow poisonous or constricting snakes such as pythons or boas. Animals that are not wild and are acceptable include ferrets, and nonpoisonous and non-constricting snakes,” according to the city website.
Weckerly and her husband own two ball pythons, Loki and Triton. Triton is a banana genetic strip and Loki is a mystic snake. The Weckerlys also have dogs, cats and a pet gecko.
Weckerly not only wants to change the ordinance to have her two snakes live with her instead of staying at her friend’s home in Madison, she also wants to establish a reptile education center and store in Janesville.
“This little guy (points to her snake Loki) was the first snake I ever held,” Weckerly said. “I was terrified. A year and a half ago I would have been like, you’re kidding me. I’m never going to hold a snake. I held him and fell in love and then I went to reptarium in Utica, Michigan, and got to hold some really big snakes there.”
Weckerly’s love affair with snakes started just a year and a half ago and inspired her to do more.
She’s been speaking with city council members for a few weeks and has gotten in touch with the Janesville City Attorney for guidance with creating the petition.
“The council said they need members to be on board with it,” she said. “I need to have groups or associations who are willing to back this with me.”
At the Show Me the Reptile Expo, Weckerly met Ryan McVeigh, the Wisconsin representative of The United States Association of Reptile Keepers (USARK) and former executive director of the Madison Area Herpetological Society. McVeigh was immediately behind Weckerly’s mission and is now supporting the couple as they continue to spread awareness.
McVeigh said almost all living snakes that are not venomous constrict their prey and specifying constrictor snakes eliminates almost all commonly kept pet snakes. With around 30 years in the reptile world, McVeigh has seen how snakes are a way for people to connect to the natural world.
“These animals have a closer attachment to their natural environment so you have to learn a lot about it,” McVeigh said. “There’s a lot of cool stuff that comes out of kids interacting with reptiles and pushing them toward STEM and things like that.”
Wecklery got over 140 signatures for her petition at the Janesville expo. She recently decided to revamp the petition and is putting together a petition letter. She also made a change.org petition, which McVeigh said are not usually effective, but it’s a great way to get the word out there virtually.
“One in 11 households have a reptile and 50% of them are snakes,” he said. “How many houses in Janesville have pet snakes that don’t know it’s illegal? Then to find out one day, my pets are illegal.”
The next steps for the Weckerly’s is to get the revised petition out there in pet stores and will continue to work with McVeigh to reach out to the city and get this subject on the docket to discuss at a future city council meeting.