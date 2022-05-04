U.S. First Congressional District candidate Ann Roe, a Democrat from Janesville, speaks during a news conference at Lower Courthouse Park in Janesville on Wednesday to address the leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.
JANESVILLE—In a shirt reading “1972,” a nod to the year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, congressional candidate Ann Roe, a Janesville Democrat, shared with supporters at Lower Courthouse Park her shock at the news that the landmark legal ruling could soon be overturned.
Addressing a crowd of about 30, Roe said the 1972 ruling created a constitutionally mandated protection of a woman’s choice regarding abortion.
“I am joined by women and men today, as you see, we are experiencing a similar feeling of shock and grief,” she said.
Roe suggested the high court’s leaked summary of a decision is too political and shifts health decisions from women to lawmakers.
“It is wrong for politicians to dictate to women how to make their own medical decisions,” she said. “It comes down to this—we need to trust women.”
Pressing her argument, Roe said most of those impacted would be low-income and minority women.
“When women do not have the freedom to control their own lives, they are robbed of their futures,” she said.
Roe went on to contrast her views with those of her congressional opponent, incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville.
“My opponent stated his support for overturning Roe v. Wade,” Roe said, citing a recent tweet reaffirming a view Steil held in 2020.
In a statement Wednesday, Steil’s team announced he is proudly pro-life and said abortion decisions should fall to states.
“If the leaked opinion is adopted by the Supreme Court it will allow voters and elected officials in each state to determine abortion laws in their jurisdictions,” Steil’s statement read.
In contrast to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Bryan said he believes taxpayer money should not be used to fund abortions and he has worked in Congress to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.